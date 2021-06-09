Rimac unveils all-electric Nevera hypercar

09 June 2021 16:58 IST

The Rimac Nevera has debuted as the production version of the C_Two electric supercar. In terms of overall design, Nevera has stayed true to the C_Two Concept, apart from a few changes to the body panels that have further improved aerodynamic efficiency by 34%, as compared to the concept.

The Nevera also features active aero on the underside, front bonnet, rear diffuser and rear wing — which can be set to either a low drag mode or a high downforce mode.

The Nevera features a new monocoque design with an integrated structural battery pack. The carbon structure is also the largest single piece of carbon-fibre in the automotive world and weighs 200kg.

Advertising

Advertising

The car is powered by an H-shaped 120kWh battery pack that is bespoke to the car and built in-house by the company. The battery itself gets an advanced liquid-cooling set-up that allows more power to be delivered for longer periods. The battery is also mounted very low into the structure, contributing to the low centre of gravity and giving the Nevera a 48:52 weight distribution.

The Nevera features a quad-motor set-up making a total of 1,914hp and 2,369Nm of torque that takes the electric hypercar from 0-100kph in just 1.85sec; 0-300kph takes just 9.3sec. The top speed of the Nevera is rated at 412kph. It also does the quarter-mile run in just 8.6sec. Incidentally, Rimac has highlighted that the 0-300kph time is 2.5sec quicker than what the automaker had initially anticipated. Overall, the WLTP cycle range is rated at 547km on a single charge.

The Nevera also features, Rimac’s All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2) system that replaces traditional electronic stability program (ESP) and traction control (TC) systems to further bolster grip and traction. The independent motors allow the car to infinitely calibrate the amount of power and torque sent to every wheel, depending on throttle conditions and road surfaces. The system is said to make over 100 calculations per second to tailor the level of torque to achieve the desired driving style.

The Nevera is equipped with cutting-edge braking technology that uses a complex electro-hydraulic brake booster with a brake pedal feel simulator to distribute the braking force between the friction brakes and electric powertrain, depending on the battery, power-train and brake state. Rimac claims this enables the Nevera to make the highest use of regenerative braking than any other car on the market today.