Retrieving lost odometer data

I am confused and unable to choose between the Tata Nexon XMA (S) and the Tata Punch Creative AMT.

Sai Roopesh, Hyderabad

The Nexon, with its stronger engine, spacious interior and being a segment bigger, will be a better choice. The Punch is a compact SUV and makes sense if you have problems with parking or drive in congested areas. But, in most respects, we feel the Nexon is better.

I have a Honda City automatic ZXI with 22,000km on the odometer. After an accident the gearbox had to be changed and there would be a beep in the console whenever the car started. When I approached Honda, they replaced the meter board. This, however, reset the odometer back to 1km. Honda says it is not possible to retrieve the old data as the system is new. What issues will this pose?

Lavanya Sampath, Bengaluru

The replacement of the instrument cluster and restarting the odometer from 0km does not cause any issue to the vehicle, other than affecting the actual mileage records and keeping a tab on the car’s maintenance schedule.

However, if you have been servicing your car from an authorised Honda workshop, their ‘Dlite’ dealer management system will have the vehicle’s entire history, including all repair and maintenance jobs performed this far.

You can refer to this data to ensure the vehicle gets serviced according to schedule in future. Moreover, when it comes to selling the car, the same records must be presented to the buyer to ascertain the correct odometer reading and age of the vehicle.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in