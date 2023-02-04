Renault updates its Indian car line-up

February 04, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Renault has updated its India line-up of cars — Kwid, Triber, Kiger — to conform with the upcoming emission norms. All three models now also get new safety and convenience features as standard. In addition, the French automaker has also introduced a new variant of the Kwid. Renault has opened bookings for the updated Kwid, Triber and Kiger across its dealerships and has updated their prices too.

The three models continue to be powered by their respective petrol engines, which have now been updated to meet the upcoming Real Driving Emission regulations. All three models will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device that will constantly monitor the vehicle’s emission levels while driving, with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors.

The Triber is powered by a 72hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the Kiger can also be had with the same naturally aspirated engine as the Triber that is only offered with a 5-speed manual. The Kiger also gets the option of the 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Renault has also introduced a new RXE variant of the Kwid, priced at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it comes with a 1.0-litre petrol-manual powertrain. This variant now acts as the entry-level version of the Kwid, replacing the previous RXL variant that got the 0.8-litre powertrain. Renault has effectively dropped the 800cc engine entirely from its line-up due to low demand.

As part of the 2023 model year update, Renault has also made several safety features standard across the three models. These include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Kwid now gets convenience features like LED turn indicators on the wing mirrors and steering-mounted controls. Meanwhile, the Triber MPV now gets chrome-finished door handles and new seat upholstery.

ADVERTISEMENT