Renault Triber line-up rejigged

Renault has revised the Triber MPV line-up in the Indian market, replacing the earlier range consisting of the RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ variants with the RXE, RXE+, RXL+ and RXT+ trims. The sticker price of ₹5.50-7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), however, is expected to remain unchanged, as per sources.

The base RXE trim of the Triber sees the least revisions, while the next version, the RXE+, which replaces the erstwhile RXL, sees the maximum tweaking. This includes deletion of the rear AC vents, cooled cup holders, front grille chrome garnish, side body decals and chrome surround for the instrument cluster. The body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles are now finished in matte black. On the up side, Renault has added roof rails and power windows for the second row.

Compared to the outgoing RXT, the RXL+ trim gets wing mirrors with a new Mystery Black paint finish. Like all other trims, the black, side under-body sill is now finished in body colour. However, features such as cooled glove box, driver side seat back pocket, blacked-out B-pillar and Eco scoring mode from the infotainment system have been removed.

Most of the changes on the new top-end RXT+ trim echo those on the RXL+. The most notable upgrade is a new design for the gear lever. However, the fabric lining for the door arm rest has been swapped with a plastic trim.

There are no changes to the engine line-up either, with Renault continuing with the sole 72hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine, paired with either a manual or an AMT gearbox.

According to sources, the variant rejig has been done due to rising input costs. Additionally, the Triber 1.0-liter turbo petrol is long overdue and the feature revisions could have been done to create space for a new top-spec variant with the turbo-petrol engine.