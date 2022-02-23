Renault Triber limited edition launched

Renault has launched a limited edition of the Triber to mark this occasion and prices start from ₹ 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This special edition model is based on the second-from-top RxT variant and is available in both manual and AMT options in two dual-tone shades — Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown, both with black roofs. Additionally, it also rides on a new pair of 14-inch flex wheels.

On the inside, the Triber Limited Edition gets Akaza fabric upholstery, a new piano black trim for the dashboard and black interior door handles. However, the equipment list remains unchanged.

The Triber still comes pretty well equipped with features such as LED daytime running lamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and go, power adjustable wing mirrors, digital instrument cluster, AC vents in all three rows, push-button start/stop, four airbags, reverse parking camera and more.

Under the hood, the Triber Limited Edition continues with the same 72hp, 96Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Both the 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes are offered here, and the AMT variant is priced at ₹ 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).