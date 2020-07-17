Motoring

Renault Kwid 1.0 RxL, RxL AMT launched

Renault has announced the launch of a new mid-spec variant for the Kwid, powered by the larger 1.0-litre petrol engine. Buyers can now opt for the more powerful unit in the RxL trim, with the manual priced at ₹4.16 lakh and the AMT at ₹4.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Renault has also dropped two trim levels from the Kwid 1.0 line-up — the standard 1.0 RxT and Climber though buyers can still opt for the RxT(O) and Climber(O) trim levels. The variant line-up for the less powerful 800cc engine hatchback remains unchanged.

