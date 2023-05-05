Renault Kiger RXT(O) gets more features, lower price

May 05, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

Renault has just updated the Kiger compact SUV with more features benefitting the top trim and making its way down to the second-from-top RXT(O) trim. Additionally, the carmaker is offering attractive benefits on the top-spec RXZ trim. Recently, Renault had also updated its entire range to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms.

The Kiger RXT(O) now additionally gets 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps that were so far offered only in the RXZ trim.

The RXT(O) trim comes with both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines in both manual and automatic guises.

Despite the new features, the carmaker has reduced prices for this particular trim. Prices for the Kiger RXT(O) previously ranged between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹10.68 lakh. Now, prices start from ₹7.99 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹26,000.

The RXZ trim of the Kiger also has offers of up to ₹91,000. This includes a cash benefit of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, corporate benefits of up to ₹12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹49,000.

Under the hood, the Kiger is available with two engine options — a 72hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, or a 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The Kiger is available in a total of four trims: RXE, RXT, RXT(O) and RXZ.