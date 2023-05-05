HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renault Kiger RXT(O) gets more features, lower price

May 05, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

Team Autocar

Renault has just updated the Kiger compact SUV with more features benefitting the top trim and making its way down to the second-from-top RXT(O) trim. Additionally, the carmaker is offering attractive benefits on the top-spec RXZ trim. Recently, Renault had also updated its entire range to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emissions norms.

The Kiger RXT(O) now additionally gets 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps that were so far offered only in the RXZ trim.

The RXT(O) trim comes with both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines in both manual and automatic guises.

Despite the new features, the carmaker has reduced prices for this particular trim. Prices for the Kiger RXT(O) previously ranged between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹10.68 lakh. Now, prices start from ₹7.99 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹26,000.

The RXZ trim of the Kiger also has offers of up to ₹91,000. This includes a cash benefit of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, corporate benefits of up to ₹12,000 and loyalty benefits of up to ₹49,000.

Under the hood, the Kiger is available with two engine options — a 72hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, or a 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The Kiger is available in a total of four trims: RXE, RXT, RXT(O) and RXZ.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.