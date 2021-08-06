Renault expands Kiger line-up

Renault has launched a new RXT(O) variant for the Kiger compact SUV. The Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza rival was earlier available only in four trims — RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. The new Kiger RXT(O) variant is priced at ₹ 7.37 lakh for the manual version and ₹ 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the AMT automatic version.

The Kiger RXT(O) undercuts the RXZ by ₹ 54,000, but it is ₹35,000 more expensive than the RXT. For the extra outlay, the RXT(O) sees the addition of full-LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a PM2.5 air filter to the RXT trim. On the exterior, the RXT(O) looks identical to the top-spec RXZ trim, which should be a huge pull for buyers. Moreover, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto add to its convenience factor. Customers can also opt for dual-tone paint options which cost an additional ₹ 20,000.

The Kiger RXT(O) has been made available with only the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 72hp and 96Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual and or an AMT auto gearbox. The 100hp, 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine, which is available with other Kiger variants, has been given a miss on the new RXT(O).