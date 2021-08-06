Motoring

Renault expands Kiger line-up

Renault has launched a new RXT(O) variant for the Kiger compact SUV. The Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza rival was earlier available only in four trims — RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. The new Kiger RXT(O) variant is priced at ₹ 7.37 lakh for the manual version and ₹ 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the AMT automatic version.

The Kiger RXT(O) undercuts the RXZ by ₹ 54,000, but it is ₹35,000 more expensive than the RXT. For the extra outlay, the RXT(O) sees the addition of full-LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a PM2.5 air filter to the RXT trim. On the exterior, the RXT(O) looks identical to the top-spec RXZ trim, which should be a huge pull for buyers. Moreover, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto add to its convenience factor. Customers can also opt for dual-tone paint options which cost an additional ₹ 20,000.

The Kiger RXT(O) has been made available with only the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 72hp and 96Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual and or an AMT auto gearbox. The 100hp, 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine, which is available with other Kiger variants, has been given a miss on the new RXT(O).

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 12:38:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/renault-expands-kiger-line-up/article35759438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY