Remember MGR’s Dodge Kingsway? It was one of the 80 vintage cars on display at the Chennai Heritage Auto Show

December 21, 2022 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

As visitors entered the concourse, they were greeted by a breathtaking 1961 Fiat Spider, looking as good as new despite its advanced years. Marvelling at the gleaming vintage cars, they posed beside them for multiple profile pictures at the Chennai Heritage Auto Show held last weekend.

Recently organised by Madras Heritage Club at the AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam, this was the 20th edition of The Chennai Heritage Auto Show. The Club has been in existence for the last 23 years and focusses on the preservation, restoration, and display of vintage cars.

The event was inaugurated by C Sylendra Babu, Director- General of Police. A total of 80 cars and 20 bikes from 1926 to 1975 were on display.

The club comprises 130 members. And, every year members showcase their vintage vehicles. Kannan H Kumar, a member, said, “This is a club of basically vintage and classic car enthusiasts. Around 20 people contributed to this year’s event.”

This was the club’s first event since the pandemic, so excitement levels were high. Some of the popular cars and bikes on display were the 1961 Fiat Spider, Citroen Hot Rod, and Vijay Super Mark II.

“We have cars of some important personalities. AV Meiyappan’s Volkswagen 14 and Buick Super 8. There is a Dodge Kingsway that MGR used,” added Kannan.

A functional replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the world’s first motor car powered by an internal combustion engine, and a Ford Quadricycle, Henry Ford’s first exploratory automobile built in 1896, were major attractions at the event. “Coimbatore-based company UMS Technologies have created a replica model of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen. This model contained the first internal combustion engine ever made,” said Kannan.

“Compared to last year’s event, a Cadillac and Austin are some of the latest additions to this event,” added Kannan, promising more vintage models to be displayed hereon.