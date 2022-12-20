Red Bull to bring back its showrun in 2023

December 20, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Red Bull Racing is bringing its F1 showrun to the streets of Mumbai, with 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard driving one of Red Bull’s championship winning cars in the city on March 12, 2023.

Red Bull Racing remains the only team to have ever won the Indian GP during its three-year stint at the Buddh International Circuit. This is not the first time they will be bringing their showrun to the country — their last appearance in India was at the Hyderabad showrun in 2015, with Coulthard behind the wheel.

Red Bull has also held previous versions of the showrun on Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2009, and the streets of Delhi in 2011. While the exact route for the 2023 Mumbai showrun has not been announced yet, it has been confirmed Coulthard will be driving Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 championship winning car — the RB7.

The year 2011 was one of Red Bull’s most dominant seasons with the RB7 winning 12 out of the 19 races held. The Mumbai showrun comes on the back of a record-breaking 2022 F1 season for Red Bull. Max Verstappen clinched his second title, with the largest points haul by any driver in F1 history.

The team also secured their fifth constructors’ title — and their first one since 2013. The focus now shifts to the 2023 season, pre-season testing for which will take place between February 23-25.

