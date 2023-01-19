RE Super Meteor hits the road

January 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been launched in three colour variants, with the most affordable Astral costing ₹3.49 lakh, the mid-tier Interstellar ₹3.64 lakh and the range-topping Celestial priced at ₹3.79 lakh.

The entry-level Astral is available in three single tone colours — black, blue and green. The mid-spec Interstellar gets two grey and green dual-tone paint options, and a higher asking price, but other than that, these two are mechanically identical. The Celestial gets a few accessories as standard, such as the large front windscreen, touring seat and pillion backrest, which drive up the price.

All of these accessories are backward compatible with the Astral and Interstellar variants, and RE’s vast accessory catalogue offers more fine-tuning and customisation to prospective Super Meteor 650 buyers. Royal Enfield has said this pricing is not introductory. The bookings for the Super Meteor 650 have begun and deliveries start from February 1.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was unveiled to the world at EICMA 2022, and uses an all-new frame compared to the existing 650 twins, and packs in a couple of RE firsts, in the form of a beefy 43mm Showa SFF–BP (Separate Function Fork — Big Piston) front fork as well as an LED headlight.

The engine itself has undergone a few minor revisions compared to the existing 650 twins — it gets a different airbox and exhaust system, and so the mapping has also been revised. Overall gearing is slightly shorter thanks to final drive changes as well as a smaller 16-inch rear wheel. Peak output figures, at 47hp and 52Nm, stay the same, although the peak torque output arrives 500rpm later in the rev band. RE claims that 80% of the peak torque arrives at just 2,500rpm on the Super Meteor 650.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm unit at the rear, both paired to dual-channel ABS. At 740mm, the Super Meteor 650’s seat height inspires confidence, but the 241kg kerb weight and 135mm ground clearance figures do not. A 15.7-litre fuel tank is on offer here.