Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India

Land Rover has launched its high-performance 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR in India at ₹2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Compared to the outgoing model, the new SVR gets a new front bumper with larger air intakes that are designed to improve brake cooling. The 2021 SVR also gets a new design for the alloy wheels and features body-coloured detailing at the rear. As was the case with the outgoing model, the new Range Rover Sport SVR also gets the SVR badge on the tailgate.

Inside, the SUV features lightweight SVR performance front seats with embossed SVR logo on the headrests. The 2021 SVR also gets an 825W, 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system, which comes with a dual-channel subwoofer and T rifield technology.

Cosmetics aside, the 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR gets chassis enhancements for improved dynamics without compromising on its traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. Furthermore, the 2021 Range Rover SVR gets performance brake pads and discs that provide enhanced performance at higher temperatures and are more resistant to fade.

Powering the SUV is a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces 575hp and 700Nm of torque. The unit is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Land Rover claims that the SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kph in 4.5sec.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR will be brought to India via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and will rival high-performance SUVs like the Audi RS Q8, the BMW X5 M and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.