ADVERTISEMENT

Rally racer Ken Block dies in freak accident

January 04, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Team Autocar

Rally racer and Hoonigan co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident. He was 55. An official statement from Hoonigan said: “It is with our deepest regrets that we confirm Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement confirming that Block was “riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him”.

Auto enthusiasts will fondly remember Block for his Gymkhana video series. The Extreme sports ace started his racing career in USA’s Rally America series in 2005 and later made appearances in the World Rally Championship. He then went on to race in the Global Rallycross and FIA World Rallycross Championships.

He continued competing in US rallying, and most recently, lost the 2022 title to Brandon Semenuk by a small margin. His daughter Lia and wife Lucy also raced as part of the Hoonigan team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2021, Block teamed up with Audi for a series of projects focusing on electric mobility. The first of these collaborations resulted in the Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron electric drift car, which Block took out for a high-speed adventure through the Las Vegas Strip.

Beyond the automotive world, Block was also a skilled entrepreneur, having co-founded successful skate shoe company DC Shoes in 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US