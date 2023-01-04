Rally racer Ken Block dies in freak accident

January 04, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Rally racer and Hoonigan co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident. He was 55. An official statement from Hoonigan said: “It is with our deepest regrets that we confirm Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement confirming that Block was “riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him”.

Auto enthusiasts will fondly remember Block for his Gymkhana video series. The Extreme sports ace started his racing career in USA’s Rally America series in 2005 and later made appearances in the World Rally Championship. He then went on to race in the Global Rallycross and FIA World Rallycross Championships.

He continued competing in US rallying, and most recently, lost the 2022 title to Brandon Semenuk by a small margin. His daughter Lia and wife Lucy also raced as part of the Hoonigan team.

In 2021, Block teamed up with Audi for a series of projects focusing on electric mobility. The first of these collaborations resulted in the Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron electric drift car, which Block took out for a high-speed adventure through the Las Vegas Strip.

Beyond the automotive world, Block was also a skilled entrepreneur, having co-founded successful skate shoe company DC Shoes in 1994.