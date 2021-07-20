Rajasthan to offer incentives for electric vehicle buyers

Rajasthan has become the latest State to push electric vehicle(EV) adoption in India, particularly for two-and three-wheelers.

As per a notification, issued on July 16 by the Transport Department of Rajasthan, a provision has been made to reimburse the SGST (State Goods and Service Tax) amount for all EV buyers on vehicles purchased from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and registered till March 2022. Recharge of the SGST amount is payable on all types of EVs.

Additionally, electric two-and three-wheeler buyers will also be able to avail of a subsidy via a lump sum grant amount based on the vehicle’s battery capacity. Starting with the two-wheelers, the grant amount will vary between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 subject to the size of the battery pack. Models with a battery pack of up to 2kWh will receive a grant of ₹5,000 while those with a capacity of over 5kWh will receive one of ₹10,000.

Similarly, for three-wheelers the grant amount is set between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000, depending on the battery capacity between 3kWh and over 5kWh.

The document also states that the vehicle must be purchased from Rajasthan. Financial transfer is to be done at the level of the District Transport Officer concerned. The amount of SGST, to be recharged by the seller of the vehicle, will be equal to the amount shown in the bill, says the notification.