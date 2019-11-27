Questions about buying bikes and cars answered

Electric not feasible

Vijay Kaushik, Bengaluru: Is the timing right to buy an electric car? I want to replace my 2015 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with an electric car.

In general, electric vehicles are not a feasible option as yet, because of the lack of charging infrastructure and the high prices of the cars. The car’s range can also be an issue, especially if you are planning out-of-town trips. That said, there is no reason why you can’t be an early adopter if you are keen to go electric. Bear in mind that you should have a facility to charge your car overnight, which means a secure parking space or garage with an electrical plug point. Also, you will need to plan your city runs to make sure you don’t run out of charge.

Better buy

Surya, Tenali: I am planning to buy a new car and have short-listed the Hyundai Elite i20 and the Ford EcoSport. Which one would be a better buy? Should I go for petrol or diesel? If diesel, I have heard that with the BS-VI norms coming into place in April 2020, the prices for the diesels would be increased, and that maintenance costs would also go up. So, would it be better to buy a BS-IV vehicle now or wait for BS-VI?

To answer your second question first — yes, it makes more sense to buy a BS-IV vehicle because the prices will go up with BS-VI engines, especially diesels. In some cases, diesel engines may be discontinued altogether. Now, between the i20 and the EcoSport, our first choice is the EcoSport because it is a better all-rounder that blends the practicality of a high-riding SUV with the easy handling of a hatchback. Also, the EcoSport’s 1.5 diesel is a bit better than the i20’s 1.4 engine and, overall, the EcoSport is nicer to drive. The i20 has a better interior finish and more space in the rear seat.

Try the Suzuki Gixxer 250

Shankar R, via email: I want to buy a tourer bike in the 250cc segment. I have short-listed the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Yamaha FZ25, and Bajaj Pulsar 220F. My requirements are low maintenance and a comfortable seating position for long rides.

Two of the three bikes you’ve mentioned have no wind protection whatsoever, so we’ll assume that you are okay with a bike that lacks a windscreen. Of the three short-listed motorcycles, the Yamaha FZ25 will best meet your needs. It has comfortable ergonomics, punchy performance, and comes with Yamaha’s tried-and-tested reputation for reliability. The downside to the FZ is that it is missing a sixth gear, which is something that will become more apparent on the highway.

Another alternative for you to consider is the new Suzuki Gixxer 250. We rode its faired sibling, the Gixxer SF 250 and found it to be a very competent and enjoyable motorcycle in the city and on the highway. The naked Gixxer 250 will be very similar but it will have a more upright riding position, which is something you will probably like. The Gixxer is more expensive than the bikes you have mentioned, but it offers higher levels of performance and quality to make up for it.

