QJ Motor announces India line up, specs revealed

November 15, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

QJ Motor has officially announced its line-up for India comprising four models: the SRC 250 and SRC 500 retros, the SRK 400 streetfighter and the SRV 300 cruiser.

QJ Motor has also revealed official specifications for all four models; some of them have been tweaked for India compared to the versions sold overseas. The SRC 500 is a retro motorcycle that rolls on wire-spoke wheels and gets analogue instrumentation abroad, but, in India, it receives an alloy wheel set-up and fully digital instrumentation. The mechanicals remain the same, with a 480cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 25.5hp and 36Nm.

The smaller SRC 250 is down on displacement, but features more advanced technology than the larger 500, with a parallel-twin, oil-cooled 249cc engine. Output figures are rather humble, though, at 17.4hp and 17Nm, meaning that it is outgunned by the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ 25.

One QJ Motor model that does not disappoint on the spec sheet is the SRK 400. In fact, it seems poised to offer competition to the likes of a KTM 390 Duke, with a 400cc parallel-twin that produces 40.9hp and 37Nm. With an extra cylinder over the KTM, it is considerably heavier, though, at 186kg (kerb). On the upside, it does pack in some beefy underpinnings, with a twin disc set-up up front and a chunky upside-down fork.

The final model for India is perhaps the most intriguing, in the form of the SRV 300. This is a V-twin cruiser with a strong Harley-Davidson connection. The Milwaukee giant is keen to tap into the rapidly growing middleweight segment in Asian markets, and to that end, it has partnered up with QJ Motor. The SRV 300 is a model that could be rebadged as a Harley-Davidson and sold in these markets. If it does sport the H-D badge sometime in the near future, it will become one of a few Harleys to be powered by a liquid-cooled engine. Displacing 296cc, this motor produces 30.3hp and 26Nm for India, and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

All of QJ Motor’s incoming models produce slightly less power in their Indian guises than they do overseas. This is likely down to the fact that our BS6/Euro 5 emission norms are more stringent than those enforced in QJ’s home market of China.