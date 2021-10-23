Easy to ride bikes

23 October 2021 17:10 IST

I am a first-time bike buyer from Kerala who is in the market for a 100-110cc bike. I am 5’10” tall and travel around 10km in heavy traffic on a daily basis, with an occasional long trip. I want a bike which is around ₹60,000, low maintenance, easy-to-use and fuel-efficient without compromising on performance. An electric start is desired. Looks and ancillary electronic additions are not important. Kindly advise.

Ajay David, via email

There are many 110cc options available, but our favourite is the TVS Radeon. It is a comfortable and practical motorcycle that has good fuel efficiency. Most of all though, the Radeon is fun to ride and has an involving exhaust note. We recommend you spend the extra bucks for a disc brake model.

I use a 2017 model Honda City petrol VX (4th gen) and intend to upsize the stock 185/ 55 R16 tyres to at least 195. Will the upsizing impact suspension, steering and mileage? I am looking to reduce road noise and increase comfort. Request your suggestions for a tyre brand and model accordingly.

Neville Mistry, via email

You can upgrade the City’s tyres to 195/55-R-16. They are easily available from most Indian and foreign manufacturers. You can consider the Pirelli P7 Cinturato, Bridgestones and Goodyears for the Honda City.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in