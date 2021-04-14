Q&A with Hormazd

Gloster vs Carnival

I have test driven the MG Gloster and Kia Carnival — the Carnival goes up in terms of driving than the Gloster, which feels sluggish at low speed; its gear and engine tuning too is not that good. But the Gloster’s cabin feels luxurious and has a panoramic sunroof that adds to its charm. I am inclined towards buying the Gloster but I have heard of reliability issues with MG. Please advise as I want peace of mind after the buying experience and for after sales service as well.

Pratik Thakkar, Mumbai

One of the weaknesses of the Gloster is the sluggish response at low revs, but your other concerns are unfounded. Apart from the odd software glitch, the Gloster is pretty reliable and in fact, MG’s service is one of the best today, courtesy the company’s focus on the aftersales experience. So if your heart is set on the Gloster, you should go ahead.

Eye of the beholder

I’m planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross as I really like its design, but I am unsure about a few things. Is the crossover worth buying in this era of mini-SUVs? Would Maruti Suzuki phase out the S-cross in a year? Would the Venue or Sonet be a better choice as they come under the same price range? I drive 30-40km everyday and go on weekend getaways and long trips. I want good interiors and space, and the car should also have a good resale value.

Manav Agarwal, Jaipur

The general view is that the S-Cross looks more like a crossover than a proper SUV. However, as that is not the case with you, you should go right ahead and buy the car as the concerns you have are not really an issue. Firstly, Maruti Suzuki won’t phase out the S-Cross in a hurry and there is a chance they will re-introduce a diesel engine in it sometime next year.

The Venue and Sonet are better equipped, have more features and are sportier to drive too. But compared to the S-Cross, both the Korean cars are very cramped in the rear and the luggage space is nowhere near as good. The S-cross is a bigger car and in a segment higher. So if you are impressed with the space the S-cross offers, it is the better choice.

