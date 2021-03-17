Q&A with Hormazd

Petrol vs diesel

I have to replace my 2017 Tata Hexa XTA as it is a BS4 model. I am considering the Toyota Fortuner petrol auto/manual. Is the petrol any good or should I consider something else below the ₹35 lakh mark? A 7-seat SUV is my preference and a decent boot space is much required.

Sushant Sharma, Ghaziabad

Firstly, we don’t understand why BS4 is the reason you want to change your Hexa. Unless you feel the need to upgrade to a vehicle with a cleaner BS6 engine, we would advise you against replacing your Hexa if it is running fine, especially since it is just over three years old. BS4 vehicles are more frugal than BS6 vehicles and there is no real replacement for the Hexa, which we feel is the best Tata in many ways, be it seat comfort, cabin quality, refinement and ride comfort.

If you are still keen on going for the Fortuner, we advise you to go for the latest model with the upgraded diesel engine. Whilst the difference in cost between diesel and petrol has narrowed, diesels still make far better sense in a big SUV than petrols — one of the reasons why it is hard to find a petrol Fortuner (it would guzzle fuel and won’t have the same torque as the diesel or be as nice to drive). Our advice is to stick to diesel if you are going in for a big SUV.

I’m experiencing trouble with the stock headlights of my 2018 Honda Amaze VX MT (I-DTEC) BS4. Will 100/90 or 130/100 bulbs be good or will HID be suitable? I go on long journeys often, but don’t switch on my high-beam to avoid irritating drivers on the other side.

Lalith Kishore Sharma Chirala, Karimnagar

We would suggest you upgrade to 100/90 bulbs, they would only be slightly better in offering the desired illumination. To further aid your highway driving at night, we recommend replacing the existing fog lamps with a pair of projector lamps with HIDs.

You could opt for the standard 3.0-inch projector lamps from IPH to sit flush in the Amaze’s stock fog lamp housing and install HID bulbs of 4,300K light temperature (yellow colour) specification. The projectors will complement the main headlights and offer a much superior lighting experience, even when both are at their respective low-beam settings. This advice comes on the presumption that being in South India, you won’t encounter extreme foggy conditions during your drive. The entire setup should cost you between ₹6,000-8,000.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in