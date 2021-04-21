Q&A with Hormazd

21 April 2021 12:49 IST

Case for trial runs

I am undecided between the Husqvarna Vitpilen and the Royal Enfield Meteor Supernova — I know both are different bikes, but I like both of them. The deciding factors for me would be aftersales service and ease of maintainence. In a couple of years, I would like to give it to my son as he will be eligible for a licence.

Vikram, Daman

Both bikes should cost you similar amounts to maintain and both should have decent levels of aftersales reliability. They are very different bikes, as you have pointed out, but a few things to consider are that the Husqvarnas have tall seats, but are rather small motorcycles. The Meteor has a very low seat and it is more comfortable to ride, but it is a large and heavy machine. Both will not be the ideal choice as learner bikes, given these factors, plus the strong performance, especially on the Husqvarna.

The best way for you to decide which of these factors suits you better is to take a test ride on both.

A rung above

When will the Honda Shine get a digital console meter and LED headlights?

Arif Husain, Patna

There is no clarity on if/when Honda plans to update the Shine with these features. We would recommend you consider the Honda SP 125 to get these features. It is a more premium version of the Honda Shine and it uses the same engine and chassis, and also offers better style and kit.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in