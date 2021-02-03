Q & A with Hormazd

03 February 2021 10:13 IST

Tough choice

We are confused between the base Honda City V and the top-end Hyundai Venue SX(O), both in petrol manual guise. We live in a rural area, but the roads are decent. What do you suggest?

Prasanna Kumar, Tadepalligudem

We would pick the Honda City over the Venue as it offers far more space, has a plusher cabin and comes with enough ground clearance to tackle speed breakers and bad roads. The Venue is more nimble and easier to park, but the City feels more premium and is a clear segment higher.

Advertising

Advertising

Site for spares

I have a 2006 Mitsubishi Cedia 2.0 Sports with the 4G 94 petrol engine. Its timing belt change will be due in a few thousand kilometres. I am wondering if I can get an OEM timing kit, and if not, what would be the best third-party replacement?

Anshul Dev Mehta, Chandigarh

While the after-sales support for Mitsubishi models is quite poor in India, you could still procure genuine parts for your Cedia online.

We would first suggest trying boodmo.com — an automotive e-commerce portal that aims to offer genuine spares and components for almost all brands and models sold in India. If Boodmo isn’t able to fulfil your requirements, you could try megazip.net. It is a trustworthy global online store dealing in genuine spare parts only for the products of Japanese carmakers.

While Boodmo would first try to source parts from within India and then look overseas, the likelihood of getting spares for models such as the Cedia are higher with Megazip. The website ships all across the world and delivery times range from a week to a fortnight.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in