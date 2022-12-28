Punch EV to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

December 28, 2022 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Tata Motors will be showcase its Punch EV at Auto Expo 2023, most likely in a near-production guise. The Punch will enter production around June 2023, followed by a market launch around the festive season next year.

Unlike Tata’s existing electric vehicles that are direct ICE to EV conversions, the Punch EV will be based on a new Sigma architecture, which is a heavily modified version of the ALFA platform. The ALFA architecture underpins the ICE-powered Punch and the Altroz hatchback and was designed with electrification in mind right from the start.

The Sigma architecture thus sees changes such as the removal of the transmission tunnel and a modified fuel tank space to create a flat floor for a large battery pack. The re-engineered platform has been optimised for electrification, which means Sigma-based models are likely to be lighter, more energy efficient and more spacious than an ICE car converted to an EV.

The Punch EV is likely to use a similar powertrain set-up as Tata’s existing EVs, with a permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the front wheels, although exact battery specifications are not known yet.

It will be interesting to see how Tata positions the Punch EV in its existing line-up of electric cars. Depending on the powertrain, it will be positioned above the Tiago EV, although there could be some price overlap with the Tigor EV. If the price delta between the Tiago EV and its ICE sibling is anything to go by, starting prices for the Punch EV will likely be ₹1 lakh-1.5 lakh more than the top-end Punch AMT.