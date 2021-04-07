Production-spec Volkswagen Taigun revealed

07 April 2021 14:33 IST

The Taigun is Volkswagen’s first product under its India 2.0 plan and embodies the German automaker’s new approach to the Indian market. VW states that the all-new SUV is built with 95 percent local content and engineered to suit Indian tastes and preferences.Based on the VW Group’s MQB-A0-IN platform, the car has a high level of indigenisation. The production-spec Taigun has a clean-cut design with understated lines.

The Taigun’s interior is quite spacious, which is to say there’s an abundance of legroom both in the front and rear, and headroom too is quite decent. The only downside is a lack of width, which makes sitting three abreast at the rear a bit of a squeeze.

The Taigun’s dashboard is clean and uncluttered, and it features a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a bespoke My Volkswagen connect app. There’s also wireless charging too, USB Type-C ports, a full-digital instrument panel and ventilated seats.

The Taigun will come with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol that makes 115hp and 175Nm as well as a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that is good for 150hp and 250Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be available as standard with both engines..