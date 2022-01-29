Prices set for Tork Kratos electric bikes

Tork Motors has launched two e-bikes — the Kratos and Kratos R — for the Indian market. The Kratos is priced at ₹ 1,92,499, while the R version retails for ₹ 2,07,499 (ex-showroom, Pune). FAME-II subsidies knock a significant ₹ 60,000 off these prices, bringing the effective ex-showroom prices down to ₹ 1,32,499 and ₹ 1,47,499.

Tork says it will roll out the bikes in a phased manner across India, with phase 1 cities comprising Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. In phase 2, it will target 100 cities. In states where a state subsidy for EVs is applicable, there are further benefits on purchasing the bikes — in Pune, state subsidies bring effective ex-showroom prices down to ₹ 1,07,999 and ₹ 1,22,999, while in Delhi, the Kratos’ ex-showroom price is as low as ₹ 1,02,499.

The Kratos is powered by a 7.5kW, 28Nm motor, while the R gets a 9kW, 38Nm unit. This is good enough for a 0-40kph sprint in 4sec for the Kratos and 3.5sec for the R, and a top speed of 100kph and 105kph, respectively, as per Tork. Both bikes get three riding modes — Eco, City and Sports — as well as a reverse mode, and the motors are mid-mounted, sending drive to the rear wheel via a chain.

The 4kWh Li-ion battery pack is common between the two bikes and is housed in an aluminium casing, giving it an IP67 weather protection rating. Claimed range is the same for both bikes — 180km under test conditions in the Indian Drive Cycle, and 120km in the real world.

Charging options include home charging (at a rate of 25% per hour), as well as fast charging (exclusive to the R) which Tork says can take the bike to 80% charge in less than one hour.