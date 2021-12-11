Prices of Tata Safari automatic hiked

11 December 2021 18:41 IST

Tata has given the automatic variants of the Safari a minor price revision. Prices for the Safari automatic now range from ₹ 17.84 lakh and ₹ 23.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India) or up to ₹ 7,000 more. The prices for manual variants remain unchanged.

It is the Safari XTA+ that sees the largest jump in pricing at ₹ 7,000. The XMA, which forms the entry point to the Safari automatic range, sees prices go up by ₹ 3,000, while the XZA too is dearer by ₹ 3,000.

The fully loaded XZA+ models, including the Adventure Persona and the Gold Editions, now cost ₹ 2,000 more.

The price hike is not accompanied by any updates to the vehicle. As before, the Safari automatic is available with the 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

This is the second price adjustment to the Safari in recent months with Tata previously having revised prices of the SUV by up to ₹ 12,000 in September. Tata had also introduced additional features across multiple variants back then.