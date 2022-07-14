Prices of Bajaj Dominar 250, Pulsar N250 hiked

Bajaj Auto has hiked prices of select models in its portfolio, including the Dominar 250, Pulsar N250 and Platina.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 motorcycle received the largest price hike, going up by ₹6,400, and is now priced at ₹1.75 lakh. Prices for the larger Dominar 400 have also been hiked by ₹1,152 and it now costs ₹2.23 lakh.

From Bajaj’s commuter range, the Platina 100 Drum sees a jump of ₹1,978, with the revised price tag now at₹63,130. The Platina 110 Drum received a small hike of ₹826 and CT100X saw a ₹845 hike, bringing their prices to ₹65,491 and ₹66,298, respectively.

As for the Avenger series of cruisers, prices are up by ₹563 and ₹365 for the Avenger 220 and 160, respectively. The Avenger 220 now costs ₹1.38 lakh, while the Avenger 160 is priced at ₹1.12 lakh.

Models from Bajaj’s Pulsar line-up that have received a price hike this month include the Pulsar 125 Disc (up by ₹1,101), Pulsar 150 (hiked by up to ₹717), Pulsar NS125 (up by ₹1,165), Pulsar NS160 (hiked by ₹896), Pulsar NS200 (pricier by ₹999), Pulsar RS200 (up by ₹1,088) and Pulsar N250 single channel ABS (hiked by ₹1,299). However, the recently launched Pulsar 250 All-Black variants and the Pulsar N160 see no difference in price.