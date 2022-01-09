Motoring

Prices go up for Force Gurkha

Following its launch late last year, Force Motors has now hiked the prices of the Gurkha. The carmaker’s off-roader is now dearer by ₹ 51,000 with the sole variant now priced at ₹ 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

This rise in price has not been accompanied by the addition of any features. Hence, the Gurkha still comes kitted with a dark, grey colour scheme inside the cabin, a new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth support, tilt and telescopic adjust steering, USB charging sockets for all four occupants, power windows, central locking, air-conditioning, LED headlamps with DRLs, tyre pressure monitor, and even a factory fit snorkel.

Under the hood, the new Gurkha comes with an upgraded version of the 2.6-litre diesel engine that develops 91hp and 250Nm. This engine comes paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and also gets a four-wheel drive with low range and manual locking front and rear differentials.

Unfortunately, Force does not yet have an option for an automatic gearbox and even the previous-gen Gurkha Xtreme’s 140hp, 2.2-litre diesel has been dropped from the line-up.

In terms of competitors, the new Force Gurkha’s closest rival is the new Mahindra Thar in its top-spec, diesel-manual LX hard top guise, which is priced at ₹ 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

