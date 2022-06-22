Motoring

Price of Yamaha scooters in India shoots up

Yamaha has increased the price of select models in its India line-up. Its flagship scooter, the Aerox 155’s price has been increased for the second time in two months, and it now costs ₹ 2,000 more, bringing the price up to ₹ 1.39 lakh.

The disc-brake equipped versions of the Fascino and the RayZR Hybrid get a marginal ₹ 500 price jump. The Fascino Hybrid now costs between ₹ 83,630 and ₹ 85,630, while the RayZR Hybrid will cost between ₹ 83,930 and ₹ 87,930.

Shifting our focus to motorcycles, the MT-15 receives a hike of ₹ 2,000. The bike now costs ₹ 1,61,900 for the black colour option and ₹ 1,62,900 for other colours.

The entire FZ range and the FZ-X now has gone up by ₹ 1,000. The FZ-FI range now starts at ₹ 1,12,700 and goes up to ₹ 1,23,400. Meanwhile, the FZ-X now stands at ₹ 1,31,400.

The range-topping R15 V4 gets a minor hike of ₹ 500 across all its variants, except for the 60th anniversary edition, the price of which has gone up by ₹ 900. The R15 V4 range will now cost between ₹ 1,77,400 and ₹ 1,88,800.


