Price of Yamaha scooters in India shoots up
Yamaha has increased the price of select models in its India line-up. Its flagship scooter, the Aerox 155’s price has been increased for the second time in two months, and it now costs ₹ 2,000 more, bringing the price up to ₹ 1.39 lakh.
The disc-brake equipped versions of the Fascino and the RayZR Hybrid get a marginal ₹ 500 price jump. The Fascino Hybrid now costs between ₹ 83,630 and ₹ 85,630, while the RayZR Hybrid will cost between ₹ 83,930 and ₹ 87,930.
Shifting our focus to motorcycles, the MT-15 receives a hike of ₹ 2,000. The bike now costs ₹ 1,61,900 for the black colour option and ₹ 1,62,900 for other colours.
The entire FZ range and the FZ-X now has gone up by ₹ 1,000. The FZ-FI range now starts at ₹ 1,12,700 and goes up to ₹ 1,23,400. Meanwhile, the FZ-X now stands at ₹ 1,31,400.
The range-topping R15 V4 gets a minor hike of ₹ 500 across all its variants, except for the 60th anniversary edition, the price of which has gone up by ₹ 900. The R15 V4 range will now cost between ₹ 1,77,400 and ₹ 1,88,800.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.