Price of Yamaha FZ-X hiked

Yamaha has hiked prices for its neo-retro motorcycle, the FZ-X, by ₹ 2,000. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from the revision to the pricing there are no changes to the motorcycle.

Based on the FZ, the FZ-X boasts a completely different styling when compared to the street naked with a more retro scrambler design replete with fork gaiters, plastic sump guard and blocky tyres. Underneath the bodywork, the FZ-X sits on the same frame as the regular FZ with the suspension and engine carried over.

Powering the bike is a 149cc air-cooled engine that develops an identical 12.4hp at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, like the FZS. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

