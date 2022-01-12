Motoring

Price of Yamaha FZ-X hiked

Yamaha has hiked prices for its neo-retro motorcycle, the FZ-X, by ₹ 2,000. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Aside from the revision to the pricing there are no changes to the motorcycle.

Based on the FZ, the FZ-X boasts a completely different styling when compared to the street naked with a more retro scrambler design replete with fork gaiters, plastic sump guard and blocky tyres. Underneath the bodywork, the FZ-X sits on the same frame as the regular FZ with the suspension and engine carried over.

Powering the bike is a 149cc air-cooled engine that develops an identical 12.4hp at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, like the FZS. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 1:06:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/price-of-yamaha-fz-x-hiked/article38247807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY