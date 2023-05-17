Price of MG Hector hiked

May 17, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

MG Motor India has increased the price of the Hector SUV. The hike ranges between ₹27,000 to ₹61,000. Additionally, MG has reintroduced the Shine trim to the Hector line-up that sits just above the base Style trim, and is available with all existing powertrain options.

This is the first price hike for the Hector range since the launch of the facelifted model in January this year.

The price for the base Style 1.5-litre petrol-MT has gone up by ₹27,000, while prices for all other petrol variants have gone up by a uniform ₹36,000. Meanwhile, the diesel variants see a more significant price hike of ₹61,000 each.

With this update, MG has also brought back the Shine trim to the Hector line-up that was available with the pre-facelift model, but was not offered with the facelift at launch.

Bridging the gap between the Style and Smart trims, the Shine trim gets several additional features over the base model such as a reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake (CVT only), LED headlamps and tail lamps, fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control and a single pane sunroof.

However, features such as the connected LED tail-lights, larger 18-inch wheels, voice commands, remote and connected car tech only come in from the Smart trim.

There have been no mechanical updates to the Hector line-up. That means it continues with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. This unit produces 143hp and 250Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine also remains the same 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre unit, and is offered only with a manual gearbox.

MG has also hiked prices of its 6- and 7-seater Hector Plus SUV. The price hike ranges between ₹36,000 and ₹76,000, although there is no introduction of the Shine trim on the Hector Plus. There is also no change to the powertrain line-up, and it continues to be shared with the 5-seater Hector.

