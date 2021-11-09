Price of Citroen’s Aircross hiked

09 November 2021 17:52 IST

Citroen has hiked prices for the C5 Aircross with the SUV now priced from ₹ 31.30 lakh up to ₹ 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants — Feel and Shine — prices for the SUV are up by ₹90,000-1.40 lakh.

At launch, the Citroen C5 Aircross was already priced higher than its chief rivals — the Tucson and Jeep Compass. Now with this price revision, Citroen becomes even more expensive. In comparison, the Tucson’s diesel range is priced between ₹ 24.74 lakh and ₹ 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Jeep Compass diesel ranges from ₹ 18.99 lakh to ₹ 28.84 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Citroen C5 Aircross is available with a sole 177hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain’s fuel efficiency is rated at 18.6kpl.

Advertising

Advertising

The C5 is equipped with Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system that is said to filter out bumps and dips in the road and provide occupants with a smoother ride.

Following the C5 Aircross, Citroen’s second product for India will be the C3 compact SUV. The model is slated to go on sale in India in the first half of 2022 and will be competitively priced. In the run up to the C3’s launch, Citroen will also expand its dealer network in India which is currently only limited to La Maison flagship stores in select cities, with a dedicated online sales platform.