Porsche’s ‘most powerful 718 Cayman’ to hit the road

May 20, 2022 11:03 IST

Porsche launches the range-topping 718 GT4 RS in India at ₹ 2.54 crore (ex-showroom, India). The GT4 RS sits at the top of the 718 line-up, and unlike the GT4, it is available only in the Cayman coupe body style.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is marginally lighter and substantially more powerful than the GT4. It gets the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine as the GT4, but produces 80hp more, taking the total power output to 500hp. Porsche claims that the 718 GT4 RS can propel itself from 0-100 in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 315kph.

The engine is paired only with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, whereas the GT4 also gets a 6-speed manual. Porsche has managed to shed the GT4 RS’ weight by using carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the bonnet and front wings. While the RS retains the GT 4’s straps for door handles, it also gets a lighter rear windscreen.

The GT4 RS features a swan-necked rear wing, new air vents and adjustable front diffuser, with a 30mm drop in ride height compared to the standard 718 Cayman. These changes, Porsche says, increase the downforce by 10% compared to the GT4, and in the track-oriented performance mode, it further goes up to 60 %. The rear quarter glass has been swapped for enhanced airflow to the engine, which also results in a better soundtrack, according to Porsche.

Porsche sells the 718 in Cayman coupe and Boxster convertible. Standard 718s get a 300hp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. While the GTS versions get a 400hp, 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, the GT4 versions get the same engine with additional 20hp. The GT4 is the only variant in the 718’s India line-up that is available with a six-speed manual transmission. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS rivals other track-focussed cars such as the Mercedes-AMG GT R.