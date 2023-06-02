Porsche unveils new logo for 75th anniversary

June 02, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Porsche has announced that it has changed its logo as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations. The new logo gets a revised design and subtle colour changes intended to “bridge the history and future of the brand”.

The new 2023 Porsche Panamera will be the first car to wear the German firm’s new crest, with dealerships switching to the new identity around the same time.

Porsche said the new logo was designed to be “instantly recognisable,” with a “more substantial silhouette” than today’s crest, which arrived in 2014 as an evolution of the emblem that Porsche has used since 1952. Customers with classic Porsches looking for the original version of the firm’s crest can still order it.

The new logo was fashioned over an “intensive” three-year design process that involved widening the top, narrowing the bottom, recessing some elements and raising some others for a more three-dimensional design.

The colours employed have also been subtly changed, with the gold being given a darker tinge. The lettering has also been updated with a simpler typeface and thinner font. Porsche says this makes it look “a lot more modern and yet still keeps a traditional touch”. A similar approach has been made to the antlers (which are taken from the Stuttgart region’s coat of arms).

Also, the red bands now feature a honeycomb structure to symbolise the lightweight construction of Porsche’s sports cars and there are subtle differences in the red colour to give the hexagonal pattern a 3D effect. The honeycomb itself is in a slightly lighter tone than the walls of the hexagons.

The horse in the centre — which originated as Stuttgart’s city mascot — has been made to look “more dynamic and more angry”, with the designers trying to give it more of a “thoroughbred” appearance, while the ‘Stuttgart’ lettering above it has been reinstated in black.