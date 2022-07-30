Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs globally

Porsche has recalled 40,421 Taycan EVs globally due to the wiring harness, which gets damaged when the front seats are adjusted. Porsche India has confirmed that none of the units in the country have been affected by the defect.

Porsche says the driver and passenger seats of the affected Taycans, when “longitudinally adjusted”, could disable the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, although it is unconfirmed which airbags get disarmed. The affected models were produced between July 10, 2019 and May 18, 2021.

Porsche has instructed owners of affected Taycan models to visit their nearest dealership to get the issue resolved. It has added that engineers will use textile fabric tape “to further secure the harness under the seat and help prevent potential for harness damage during seat adjustment”.

In July 2021, Porsche recalled 43,000 units of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo due to a software glitch that affected the powertrain, which randomly shut down the electric motor in 0.3% of the cases. As a result, Porsche announced that it will ramp up some of its pre-production processes so it does not affect its upcoming electric cars such as the Macan EV.

The Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo were introduced in India in November 2021. The former is available in four variants — standard, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S — while the latter gets 4S, Turbo and Turbo S variants. Prices for the electric sedan and its estate sibling start at ₹1.50 crore and ₹1.70 crore, respectively, and deliveries began in early 2022. Furthermore, Porsche also offers adaptive air suspension as standard on the Turbo and Turbo S variants.