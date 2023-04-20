Porsche opens showroom in Bengaluru, Chennai

April 20, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Porsche had a strong 2022 in India with the German brand selling a record 779 cars and SUVs. With its India sales at an all-time high, Porsche is now focusing on a major expansion of its retail sales network across the country with the inauguration of five new facilities in one week.

Porsche now has showrooms in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, some of which were inaugurated in back-to-back ceremonies between April 10-15, 2023. The expansion brings the brand’s total number of showrooms to eight, in addition to the Porsche Studio in Delhi.

Porsche India says the new showrooms intend to take visitors on an immersive experience that will showcase the brand’s history as well as its innovations in engineering, safety, performance, connectivity and efficiency. Manolito Vujicic, brand director, Porsche India said the new dealerships have initiated operations with a maximum commitment towards its customers and prospects using state-of-the-art facilities and highly trained staff.

“These new showrooms demonstrate our commitment to expanding our presence in key markets and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Vujicic.

In 2022, Porsche India delivered its best-ever sales performance with a 64% increase in sales over the previous year, as the all-new electric Taycan completed its first full year on sale. Buyer interest remained strong across its SUV and sports cars segments, with a 69% growth in the sales of SUV models highlighted by the top-selling Cayenne.

The heavily updated Cayenne has just been unveiled at the ongoing Shanghai Motor Show 2023. The SUV will make its way to India in future and will join the Porsche line-up that includes the Taycan, Macan, 718 and 911 ranges.

