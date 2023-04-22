Porsche launches Cayenne facelift in India

April 22, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Porsche India has launched the Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.42 crore (both, ex-showroom, India), respectively. Deliveries for both are expected to begin in July.

Porsche has given the third-gen Cayenne a subtle makeover that is highlighted by a refreshed front fascia with a re-sculpted bonnet and a new look for the matrix LED headlights. The Cayenne gets an option of 12 standard colours and 24 alloy wheel options ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

At the back, it still has a lightbar connecting the tail-lamps but the shape of its housing and the LED elements in the tail-lamps is slightly altered. The rear of the Cayenne also gets a slight nip and tuck as the number plate housing has been moved from the tail-gate to the bumper.

Arguably, the biggest change in the Cayenne is in its interior, which now features a Taycan-like design with a triple-screen dashboard layout. It gets a curved, 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the passenger (available as an option).

Other changes include the Taycan-like digital instrument cluster (with up to seven different views), a new steering wheel, a dash-mounted drive selector and a redesigned centre console.

Both models are powered by a 353hp, 500Nm 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. While only base models of both are currently available, Porsche India has also listed the E-Hybrid models on its website, albeit, without the prices.

The E-Hybrid models, which are due to be launched soon, share the same V6 engine but in conjunction with the e-motor, producing 470hp. Its 25.9kWh battery helps it achieve an electric-only range of up to 90km and the 11kW on-board charger fills the battery in around 2.5 hours.

Porsche has mentioned the high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT will not be sold in India, as well as Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. The updated Turbo GT now produces 659hp, 19hp more than the previous model. It can still achieve the 0-100kph run in 3.3 seconds but now its top speed has increased to 305kph.

