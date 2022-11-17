PMV Eas-E electric quadricycle makes its foray

November 17, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Mumbai-based EV start-up PMV Electric has launched the Eas-E at a starting price of ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Classified as a quadricycle, it is a two-seater, with the passenger sitting behind the driver, but has four doors for easy ingress and egress.

Pre-orders for the Eas-E have already begun at ₹2,000 and PMV states it has already received more than 6,000 pre-orders from India and international markets. PMV aims to start deliveries by mid-2023 and is offering a 3-year/ 50,000km warranty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The microcar comes with a 48V lithium-iron-phosphate battery and PMV claims the Eas-E can be charged using a 15A socket in less than four hours. It can be had in three range options — 120, 160 and 200km (claimed) — and PMV says the cost of running the Eas-E will be less than 75 paise per km.

The IP67-rated electric motor produces 13hp and 50Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels. PMV claims Eas-E can achieve a 0-40kph time of under 5sec and can reach a top speed of 70kph.

Up front, the Eas-E sports a blanked-off grille design, which also incorporates LED daytime running lamps. It has two round headlamps and a single windscreen wiper. In profile, the microcar is short and stumpy, with its window line swooping upwards at the C-pillar. It also gets a thin LED lightbar for its tail-lights with two circular auxiliary lamps in the rear bumper. The microcar is available in single- and dual-tone colour options.

The Eas-E has the steering wheel mounted in the centre of the dashboard, and the handbrake placed on the left of the manually-adjustable driver’s seat. It also has an LCD digital instrument cluster and an infotainment display with onboard navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Trending

It comes with multiple driving modes, regenerative braking, single-pedal driving, remote parking assist, cruise control, and follow-me-home lights, with remote connectivity and diagnostics. PMV also states that the Eas-E will be offered with 4G connectivity and will get over-the-air (OTA) updates.

ADVERTISEMENT