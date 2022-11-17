PMV Eas-E electric quadricycle makes its foray

November 17, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Team Autocar

Mumbai-based EV start-up PMV Electric has launched the Eas-E at a starting price of ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Classified as a quadricycle, it is a two-seater, with the passenger sitting behind the driver, but has four doors for easy ingress and egress. 

Pre-orders for the Eas-E have already begun at ₹2,000 and PMV states it has already received more than 6,000 pre-orders from India and international markets. PMV aims to start deliveries by mid-2023 and is offering a 3-year/ 50,000km warranty. 

The microcar comes with a 48V lithium-iron-phosphate battery and PMV claims the Eas-E can be charged using a 15A socket in less than four hours. It can be had in three range options — 120, 160 and 200km (claimed) — and PMV says the cost of running the Eas-E will be less than 75 paise per km. 

The IP67-rated electric motor produces 13hp and 50Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels. PMV claims Eas-E can achieve a 0-40kph time of under 5sec and can reach a top speed of 70kph.

Up front, the Eas-E sports a blanked-off grille design, which also incorporates LED daytime running lamps. It has two round headlamps and a single windscreen wiper. In profile, the microcar is short and stumpy, with its window line swooping upwards at the C-pillar. It also gets a thin LED lightbar for its tail-lights with two circular auxiliary lamps in the rear bumper. The microcar is available in single- and dual-tone colour options. 

The Eas-E has the steering wheel mounted in the centre of the dashboard, and the handbrake placed on the left of the manually-adjustable driver’s seat. It also has an LCD digital instrument cluster and an infotainment display with onboard navigation and smartphone connectivity. 

It comes with multiple driving modes, regenerative braking, single-pedal driving, remote parking assist, cruise control, and follow-me-home lights, with remote connectivity and diagnostics. PMV also states that the Eas-E will be offered with 4G connectivity and will get over-the-air (OTA) updates. 

