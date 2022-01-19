Piyush Arora appointed as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India head

19 January 2022 17:35 IST

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced Piyush Arora will be the new managing director of the company, with effect from March 1. He succeeds Gurpratap Boparai and will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent India 2.0 project.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

“I would like to thank Gurpratap Boparai for his outstanding performance as managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. At the same time, I also extend a warm welcome to Piyush Arora,” said Thomas Schafer, CEO of Skoda Auto. “His task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India.”

Volkswagen and Skoda will finalise the rollout of the India 2.0 project this year with the Skoda Slavia and Virtus from Volkswagen, including commencing exports of the India 2.0 vehicles across the globe.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, chairman, SAVWIPL, added, “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, we recorded a 76% growth across our five brands. I am confident Piyush Arora’s proven leadership will help us further build on this strong momentum and continue on a sustainable growth path in 2022 and the years ahead.”

Piyush comes with 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. He started his career with Tata Motors and later joined Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions. Most recently, he oversaw the business operations for Mercedes-Benz India as its executive director and head of operations.