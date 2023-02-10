Piaggio to launch new Vespa, Aprilia scooters in India

February 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

To celebrate its 25th anniversary in India, Piaggio will launch new scooters through the Vespa and Aprilia brands. This will not only include revamping the existing models, but also the introduction of new ones, some of which will be powered by brand-new, large-displacement engines.

The complete line-up of Aprilia and Vespa scooters will now be fitted with a new, higher-performance i-GET engine that provides enhanced acceleration and braking ability.

The Aprilia SR range will get a new Typhoon variant, which the company says, is aimed at aspiring racers. The company plans to launch a new Vespa Touring variant designed for “explorers and creators” to be able to carry equipment and luggage. There will also be a new Vespa edition in dual-tone colours, aimed at younger audiences. The existing line of Vespas will get new colour options as well.

Diego Graffi, CMD of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, believes the company now understands the Indian market well and has reached a point where the two-wheeler market is ready to be split up into various segments.

