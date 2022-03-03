On fuel efficiency, mileage, style and comfort

I want to buy a 7- or 8-seater manual or automatic (preferred), petrol (preferred) or diesel car below ₹18 lakh. My requirements are mileage, safety and low maintenance and I have narrowed my choices to MG’s Hector Plus or the Mahindra Scorpio. When is the new Scorpio expected to launch?

Karthik TS

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a car you can not go wrong with and is the default choice if reliability is your top priority. Due to its heavy controls however, the Innova is not as easy to drive as MG Hector Plus nor is it as well equipped. To seat seven or eight passengers in comfort for long drives, you could consider the new Kia Carens which is surprisingly spacious. The new Mahindra Scorpio is likely to hit showrooms mid-2022.

I plan to buy a car to use in rural areas. My usage is around 500 kms a month and my requirements are space and safety. I am inclined towards the Nexon and my budget is around ₹10 lakh. Would a petrol or diesel engine be the better choice?

Easwar

Based on your usage, a petrol vehicle will be more suitable and the Nexon is a good choice. You can also consider the Mahindra XUV300, which is safe, feels tough and has a smoother turbo-petrol engine than the Nexon.

I am torn between the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Which is the better of the two?

Ajay Ghoswal

Both the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are very similar fundamentally, with the differences being their looks and their set of features. The Creta’s massive panoramic sunroof offers a premium car feel, thus giving it an edge over the Kia.

I have a stretch of road about 9 ft in length outside my house, besides a 13 ft gate and 9.2 ft inside gate. I wanted to buy the Maruti Ertiga, but should I consider smaller cars?

Sunil Kumar, Bihar

Purely in terms of dimension, the Ertiga is nearly 4.4meters in length or roughly 14.4 feet, which seems to be larger than the parking area. Before making the purchase, request the dealership to bring a test drive vehicle to your place, to help you solve your parking conundrum.

I currently own a Creta 2018 SX petrol model, but have been fascinated by the all-new Creta since its launch. Should I replace my old Creta?

Anubhav Jha, Patna

The new Creta betters the previous one in every way. It is larger, more spacious, feature-rich, performs better and in general, is more comfortable. The depreciation hit on your existing car might not make financial sense, but this is a decision you would be taking with your heart. We suggest you follow your heart and make the purchase.

I am confused about the best 8-seater in market in the ₹ 15-18 lakh bracket. I want to exchange my Scorpio as I am fed up with its high cost of maintenance.

Dhanraj Solanki

The Kia Carens is a good option to consider, as it is spacious and comfortable, easy to drive and offers multiple fuel and transmission options.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in