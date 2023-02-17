HamberMenu
Ola to open 500 showrooms by March 2023

February 17, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Team Autocar

Bengaluru-based start-up Ola Electric aims to open 500 showrooms by March 2023. Currently, the company has 200 operational showrooms across India and this goal effectively means an increase of around 150% in the number of Ola showrooms. 

Ola Electric, once a strong proponent of a digital-only sales model, now plans to open 300 more showrooms in India in the next two months. This expansion is not just targeted at metro cities, but also at Tier III and IV cities, as well as towns and rural areas.

While customers can experience the scooter at these showrooms, they will still have to buy them via the Ola App. However, the showrooms will also provide maintenance and service facilities.

