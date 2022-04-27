Ola to launch S1 at a lower price

Ola has announced the launch of its S1, which it adds, might even come at a lower price. When the Ola scooter prices were originally revealed in August 2021, the company stated that the S1 Pro would cost ₹ 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy), while the S1 would be priced at ₹ 99,999.

At the time of launch, the differences between the two were significant — S1 Pro claimed a range of 181km (which the company later revised to 135km ‘true range’), the S1 claimed a range of 121km, which means its true range should be similar to the Ather 450X. The S1 uses a 2.98kWh unit, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97kWh battery. In comparison, the Ather 450X has a battery capacity of 2.9kWh.

Performance on the S1 is also lower and, once again, closer to the Ather 450X. The S1 has a claimed top speed of 90kph, while Ola claimed a top speed of 115kph for the S1 Pro. Both scooters claim an impressive torque figure of 58Nm.

The Ola S1 gets two riding modes — Normal and Sports. While S1 Pro gets an additional Hyper mode, Ola will also be introducing an Eco mode in its upcoming Move OS 2.1 software update. Since the S1 uses the same large TFT display, it misses out on some of the Pro’s functions like hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant — all of which are yet to arrive via OTA updates, as of writing this.

While the launch of the S1 is on the horizon, the company, has recalled 1,441 units from that batch of its electric scooters, following a fire incident in Pune.