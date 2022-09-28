Ola S1 Pro price slashed

Team Autocar
September 28, 2022 12:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

To improve sales, Ola Electric is now offering a discount of ₹10,000 on its S1 Pro electric scooter for a limited period. As a result, Ola S1 Pro will now cost ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which was its original price when launched in August 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

On becoming the bestselling EV two wheeler manufacturer in April, Ola decided to hike its prices in May by ₹10,00, but the EV start-up’s sales numbers began to slide soon after, going down from 9,249 units in May to 3,421 units in August, as per data on the government’s VAHAN portal.

Now, to boost sales, Ola is offering ₹10,000 off its S1 Pro scooter, valid until October 5. Aside from the cash discount, Ola is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty, a reduced interest rate starting at 8.99% (down by 2.2%) and zero processing fee on loans — offers valid till October 5.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ola also announced that it will open over 200 experience centres across India by March 2023, to arrest falling sales. Besides all these, Ola plans to expand to Nepal by the end of 2022, and other global markets in due course.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app