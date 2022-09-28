Ola S1 Pro price slashed

To improve sales, Ola Electric is now offering a discount of ₹10,000 on its S1 Pro electric scooter for a limited period. As a result, Ola S1 Pro will now cost ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which was its original price when launched in August 2021.

On becoming the bestselling EV two wheeler manufacturer in April, Ola decided to hike its prices in May by ₹10,00, but the EV start-up’s sales numbers began to slide soon after, going down from 9,249 units in May to 3,421 units in August, as per data on the government’s VAHAN portal.

Now, to boost sales, Ola is offering ₹10,000 off its S1 Pro scooter, valid until October 5. Aside from the cash discount, Ola is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty, a reduced interest rate starting at 8.99% (down by 2.2%) and zero processing fee on loans — offers valid till October 5.

Ola also announced that it will open over 200 experience centres across India by March 2023, to arrest falling sales. Besides all these, Ola plans to expand to Nepal by the end of 2022, and other global markets in due course.