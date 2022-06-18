Ola S1 Pro is one of India’s top 10 selling scooters

Ola Electric has registered 9,247 units of its S1 Pro electric scooter in May 2022, according to the government’s VAHAN portal. Compared to the sales data for the scooter industry during the same month from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), the S1 Pro ranks as the ninth best-selling scooter in the country. It is also the only e-scooter to feature on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters in India.

The e-scooter sits between the Hero Destini 125 (10,892 units) and the recently launched Suzuki Avenis (8,922 units). It is also worth noting that the VAHAN portal contains data for registrations, while SIAM contains wholesale numbers. Moreover, the VAHAN portal does not include data from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, so the start-up’s sales figures are likely to be higher than the aforementioned figure, implying it could be closer to eighth place on the sales chart.

Ola’s figure for May is lower than April’s 12,689 units that the company managed. Comparing that to SIAM’s data for April, the S1 Pro was the sixth best-selling scooter in the country that month. However, the SIAM report does not distinguish between sales for the Activa 6G and Activa 125, or the Jupiter 110 and Jupiter 125 models as it treats both model ranges as one. If they were to be split up into their respective models, it is quite likely that Ola might slip down a couple of spots on the list. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive feat from Ola, considering that the company only began delivering e-scooters towards the end of December 2021.