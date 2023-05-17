HamberMenu
Ola opens 500th showroom in India

May 17, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Team Autocar

EV start-up Ola Electric has announced the opening of its 500th Experience Centre (EC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence in the country. Ola, which is present in around 300 cities, aims to take the total number of showrooms to 1,000 by August 2023.

Although the company now has 500 showrooms across the country, a significant portion of its sales still come from its website and app. The company claims its omnichannel approach has facilitated EV accessibility throughout India, particularly in remote areas, where EVs were previously unavailable.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “The opening of our 500th store signifies our accomplishments, yet serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead.”

Ola currently wrests 40% of India’s EV scooter market. Last month, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling over 30,000 units and cementing its position at the top of the two-wheeler EV sales table for the eighth consecutive month.

