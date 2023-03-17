ADVERTISEMENT

Ola offers upgrade for S1, S1 Pro suspension

March 17, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:09 am IST

Team Autocar

Ola Electric is offering its existing customers an option to switch to what it calls an upgraded front fork design. This announcement comes in the wake of a number of front suspension breakage issues emerging online, since the S1 Pro was first launched in late 2021.

Visually, the fork seems to feature an additional bracing member on the bottom section.

Ola says all S1 and S1 Pro customers have the option to upgrade to the new fork design, and this will be done free of charge. Replacements will be carried out by appointment, which will begin on March 22.

While recalls are common in the automotive industry, Ola has refrained from using the term anywhere in its commmunication, and this move to replace a major component that it continues to deem perfectly safe, is rather unprecedented.

The S1 and S1 Pro use an unconventional single-sided front fork that comes from Ola’s supplier Gabriel, which also supplies suspension components to many major Indian OEMs. The entry-level S1 Air, meanwhile, opts for a conventional telescopic fork instead.

