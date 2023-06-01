ADVERTISEMENT

Ola hikes prices of S1, S1 Pro

June 01, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

Team Autocar

The FAME-II subsidy is set to be slashed soon and EV manufacturers are slowly but steadily starting to revise the prices of their products. Bengaluru-based startup Ola Electric has revised the prices of both the S1 and S1 Pro.

Initially, the mid-spec S1 scooter grew to have two variants, one with a 2kWh battery and the other with a 3kWh unit. The former is no longer listed on the site and its last known price was ₹99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including FAME-II). 

The 3kWh variant of the S1 was earlier priced at ₹1.15 lakh and now the price for the same has been increased by ₹15,000 to ₹1.30 lakh. The range-topping S1 Pro now costs ₹1.40 lakh, which marks a price increase of ₹15,000 for Ola’s flagship e-scooter. 

The entry-level S1 Air is available in three variants with a 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery, with claimed IDC ranges of 85km, 125km and 165km, respectively. Prices for the respective variants continue to remain unchanged at ₹84,999, ₹99,999 and ₹1.10 lakh.

